KEARNEY — Come get your free souvenir seats Saturday afternoon.
That’s the call going out from Kearney’s World Theatre, where supporters donated enough money during a pre-Christmas campaign to restore the balcony of the vintage Vaudeville theater.
While the balcony got the green light, based on the total donations, there still is a ways to go.
The World Theatre Foundation’s pre-Christmas “Memories of the World: Balcony or Bust” campaign fell about $25,000 short of its $586,000 goal, said Mark Orr, chairman of the World Theatre Board, but there’s more than enough money to launch the balcony restoration.
And that means it’s out with the old seats to make room for the new oversize luxury recliners.
Orr said he anticipates collectors of Kearney memorabilia will want some of the free chairs.
“I believe I’ll take at least two,” Orr said.
About 180 balcony seats will be available 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Many are in distressed condition, Orr cautioned. He said folks who take the free seats are invited to donate to the Balcony or Bust campaign. The money will help narrow the $25,000 gap so all phases of the project can proceed.
In addition to restoring and renovating the balcony, there are plans to restore the theater’s stage and backstage areas. Also, supporters hope to expand the lobby and bring back Gerber’s Sweets Shop. During the 1940s, theatergoers purchased snacks from the Gerber Shop before sitting down for the movies.
Orr said helpers will be on hand Saturday to assist folks carting away seats. He said some will be single seats and others likely will be connected in groups of seats.
“Remember, they’re 50-year-old seats,” Orr cautioned. He said the years were not kind to the chairs. “They’re pretty rough. They’re older than me.”
Supporters may go online to donate at www.theworldtheatre.org. Donations also may be made payable to and sent to:
The World Theatre Foundation
2318 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
