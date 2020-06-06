KEARNEY — Coming soon to a large open space near you: drive-in movies.
The World Theatre, as early as next weekend, hopefully, is planning a pop-up drive-in movie at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“We’ve been talking about this since we closed (because of the virus),” said Mark Orr, president of The World Theatre Board of Directors.
Plans for the pop-up outdoor theater have been in the works for several months as directors of the nonprofit World Theatre explored ways to re-engage their supporters and audience. Like other entertainment and cultural venues, The World has been closed since February because of coronavirus concerns. The public has been deprived of entertainment and The World’s revenue spigot has been shut off.
They’re borrowing the pop-up theater idea from Billy Estes, director of the nonprofit Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff.
Like The World, the Midwest Theater had gone dark, and Estes was seeking a way to put customers in the seats and a little revenue in the coffers. He stacked three steel shipping containers in the parking lot of Gering’s Legacy of the Plains Museum, and announced to folks in the Scottsbluff-Gering area there would be free showings of “Goonies.”
The lot quickly filled and they turned away cars.
Estes said the pop-up theater went over so well that a permanent drive-in theater is being built. It’s called the Skyview Drive-In, and support has come from plumbers, contractors, cement suppliers and many other people who never set foot in the 760-seat Midwest Theater but are thrilled that the Skyview Drive-In is coming to town.
“It has been amazing to see different people in the community step forward,” Estes said. “Everybody is so excited to see the idea of the drive-in coming back.”
On Thursday, Orr and World Theatre Executive Director Bryce Jensen said plans for a pop-up drive-in theater really are beginning to gel in Kearney.
Representatives of The World have an agreement with Dave Roseberry, manager of the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, for use of the venue. Orr is arranging for the stack of shipping containers, while Jensen is hunting down a screen to hang from the structure. A Kearney couple put down money for a projector. Audio will be transmitted to automobile radios.
“And everything is going to be socially distanced because people will be sitting in their cars,” said Jensen, who is working through the red tape that comes with opening a new entertainment venue in the space of a few weeks.
He and Orr said they’re planning to book family-oriented films and old drive-in favorites, such as “Goonies,” “E.T.” and “Grease.”
“We know what movies do well, so we’re booking them. Families need to get out and spend time together,” Jensen said.
A 2008 tornado destroyed Kearney’s drive-in theater, but it never was rebuilt. Instead the space was used for a self-storage lot and other businesses.
“I feel like there’s an absence. We really miss the drive-in,” Jensen said.
As The World’s management scrambles to open the pop-up drive-in, they also are pressing forward to complete renovations and updates of their historic downtown Kearney theater.
Donors have provided almost $590,000 that’s being used for a trio of major improvements:
- Renovate the balcony with new appointments, including oversize recliners and a concession area;
- Refurbish the stage and dressing room areas to accommodate live performances and special events; and,
- Expand the lobby to add a lounge on the south side and a Sweets Shop to the north. The Sweets Shop was a fixture of The World from 1940 to 1948.
Orr said it would be the end of the summer before renovations and updates are complete.
The grand reopening won’t occur until coronavirus restrictions have been eased and the public may safely attend the event.
Structural improvements are nearly complete on the balcony, and the hearing loop system, donated by the Kearney Sertoma Club, has been installed. Recliners soon will be purchased so they can be installed on the balcony and new chairs will adorn the mezzanine.
Orr and Jensen said The World received some federal CARES Act funds, as did several other entertainment venues, and that the money was a key in continuing behind-the-scenes operations without ticket income. They said some of the money brought in through the pop-up drive-in likely would be shared with other area artistic and cultural organizations.
“There’s room for 300 cars,” Jensen said about the parking plan for the fairgrounds pop-up. “I have a feeling people will love it.”
Estes said he hopes the Kearney community embraces the pop-up theater like it’s been embraced in Scottsbluff-Gering.
“Somehow we’ve been able to make lemonade out of what’s been handed us in this pandemic,” Estes said.