KEARNEY — Today, supporters of The World Theatre in downtown Kearney launched a public 90-day fundraising campaign to remodel the balcony of the vintage 1927 vaudeville theater.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $177,000. That’s the amount needed to reach $600,000 and go ahead on the balcony makeover and other improvements. The theme for the capital campaign is: “90 Days to Save the World: The Balcony or Bust.”
Jon Bokenkamp, a Hollywood screenwriter who grew up in Kearney and formed the World Theatre Foundation 10 years ago, said he is confident the community will respond and the balcony fundraising will wrap up in 90 days or less.
The result of the initial drive 10 years ago, he said, “was a $1 million renovation, and a new, thriving, volunteer-run business in the heart of downtown Kearney.”
Bokenkamp added that remodeling the balcony and addressing other improvements is a natural next step, “after six years of exceptional attendance and support. It’s time to take The World to the next level.”
The campaign that launched today is the first major drive since volunteers went to the Kearney community in 2009 and raised $1 million for the restoration of The World in a drive that was titled: “90 Days to Save the World.” During that drive, Kearney residents shared their memories of viewing movies and growing up in what then was called the World II Theatre at 2318 Central Ave.
Like the 2009 drive, the current fundraiser will unfold with weekly reports in the Kearney Hub on the drive’s progress along with theater supporters’ memories of The World since it reopened in 2012.
In today’s “memory,” which accompanies this story, World Theatre Board President Mark Orr recalls his wedding day on the theater’s stage.
“It was an amazing setting for a perfect day,” Orr said.
In addition to the remodeling with luxury balcony seating and VIP booths, The World’s $600,000 update will include its heating and cooling system, refinishing the stage, upgrading dressing rooms, installing new and improved theatrical lighting, and adding a world-class preparation kitchen to support weddings and events.
During The World’s first renovation, supporters spent money on high-quality finishes and equipment, but that meant leaving a few areas, such as the balcony and dressing rooms, to be refurbished later, which is the goal of the $600,000 campaign.
Earlier this year World Theatre Manager Bryce Jensen announced the campaign already had support from the Peter Kiewit Foundation, Ron and Carol Cope Foundation, Theodore G. Baldwin Foundation, Kearney Area Visitors Bureau, Union Pacific Foundation and Ace Irrigation and Manufacturing Co., as well as the city of Kearney through a Community Redevelopment Authority grant.
Private lead grants also were secured, Jensen said.
Every dollar raised that exceeds the theater’s construction costs will help establish The World Theatre endowment.
“We plan to be around for a long time,” Bokenkamp said. “We’re building for the future. It’s about darn time we finish what we started!”
