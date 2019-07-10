KEARNEY — Buffalo County’s rural roads were on the verge of being repaired after flooding in March, but the 9-inch rainfall that battered the county Monday night and Tuesday morning has undone that progress.
Commissioner Ron Loeffelholz of Kearney said, “It’s probably worse than the spring.”
Members of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners were dismayed Tuesday to learn that so much rain had fallen again on the county with the same effects — muddy and rutted roads, washouts and other damage.
“After last night’s rain we’re back to square one on the roads,” Commissioner Tim Higgins of Kearney said. He is a member of the board’s roads subcommittee.
Commissioner Ivan Klein of Gibbon said the volume of rain forced the closure of every bridge on the Wood River, “and we’ve run out of barricades.”
Commissioner Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek said he was astounded by the volume of rainfall and runoff. “I’ve never seen so much rain at Elm Creek.”