KEARNEY — Author LM Terry will be at The Sequel Bookshop in the Hilltop Mall for an Oct. 26 book signing.
Terry is a new contemporary dark romance author who has lived in Nebraska her entire life. During the last year, she released three novels, all part of her Hidden series. The series delves into the world of human trafficking.
Terry writes stories that portray the darker side of life but always include a light at the end of the tunnel. She believes every story deserves a happy ending and that even in the darkest of times love can prevail.
Her first three novels, “Finding Anna,” “Saving Addy” and “Discovering Danielle” will be available in limited quantities at the signing, which will be noon-2 p.m. Oct. 26.
