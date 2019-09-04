KEARNEY — Yanney Heritage Park sustained much damage during the July flood, but deductibles and limits on insurance mean all of the damage wasn’t covered.

The Yanney Heritage Park Foundation today announced a community campaign to raise $25,000 in 25 days. The park foundation’s goal is to raise $20,000 for immediate repairs to the park and another $5,000 for the endowment for future maintenance and repairs before Sept. 30.

Jon Watts, president of the Park Foundation board, said damages to the park were immediately apparent after the July 9 flood, but the board decided to wait several weeks until park users tended to damages at home before asking them for help with the park’s problems.

Among the damages the park foundation is seeking money for repairs are the lake, beach, shoreline, park shop, park grounds, ERC building and splash pads, which were affected by the flooding.

Watts said he estimates damage to Yanney Park at $200,000 to $250,000. Those numbers might be low, he said, depending on the condition of the lake.

“We may have unwanted fish species in there, and there may be an algae problem,” Watts said.

He encouraged park users to help by giving to the 25-day drive.

According to the Park Foundation’s announcement, if 1,000 community members donate $25 or 100 families could donate $250 each the fundraising goal will be achieved.

You can give online through Paypal or in person, by mail or over the phone, by visiting the Yanney Heritage Park Foundation office, 412 W. 48th St. Suite 12, or calling 308-237-3114.

