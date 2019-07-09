KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is urging drivers to use "extreme caution" as they navigate roadways in the area today (Tuesday) as many roads are flooded and some are closed because of water over the streets.
Second Avenue south of 11th Street is closed because of flooding as water levels continue to rise, according to a press release. In addition, many areas in south Kearney have water over the roadways due to rivers in the area flooding over their banks and backing water into city streets.
Yanney Heritage Park and the Peterson Senior Activity Center are also closed today due to flooding.
Other entities closed include:
- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Kearney service center, 1617 First Ave., is closed temporarily Tuesday because of flooding caused by heavy rain, according to a press release.
- Kearney Cinema 8 posted on Facebook that the movie theater will be closed until floodwater recedes.