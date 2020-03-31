KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division announces that the residential yard waste collection service will resume as follows:
- Wednesday: Residents who live south of Railroad Street, and in East Lawn and Valley View trailer courts
- Thursday: Residents who live north of Railroad Street
Yard waste containers are emptied once a week for a fee of $13.66 per month, per container. There is no need to call to reinstate service if you currently have a yard waste container. If you would like to receive a yard waste container, call 308-233-3206.
Yard waste containers must be placed at the curb with the container opening toward the street by 7 a.m. on each collection day. All yard waste must be placed in the container so the lid can close fully.
Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, flowers, garden material and tree trimmings less than 1 inch in diameter. The yard waste is taken to the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill where it is composted and made available to the public.