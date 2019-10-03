KEARNEY — A citation has been issued to a 20-year-old Kearney man for allegedly leaving the scene of a property damage accident at Kearney’s Central Elementary School.
Around 12:35 a.m. Saturday morning police received a report of vandalism at the playground on the south side of the school at 300 W. 24th St.
A vehicle had driven through a fenced in playground area, damaging two separate fences, playground equipment and a large picnic table. Later Saturday morning tire tracks could be seen in the playground mud.
The damaged area was cordoned off and children have been allowed to play on undamaged areas of the playground this week.
Today, KPD Lt. Kevin Thompson said the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was later found in Funk. Officers issued a search warrant, and the vehicle was seized.
The man turned in himself Tuesday to law enforcement.
