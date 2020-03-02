HOLDREGE — Roslynn Provance, 12, often can be found at recess chasing snakes or groundhogs around the playground.
Her mom, Jamie Adkins, has a hard time keeping her and her brother, Damon Provance, 6, inside even in the cold weather.
“Our whole family is very outdoorsy, and she wants to be a zoologist later on and she loves animals,” Jamie said about Roslynn.
These are just a few of the reasons why Roslynn joined Holdrege’s Boy Scouts Troop 216G in August.
“For her to learn about nature and animals and camping and the outdoors firsthand was something I really wanted her to be able to get a jump on. If she wants to be a zoologist, she is going to have to know how to be out in nature and to be able to camp and that kind of stuff,” Jamie explained.
Continuing her family’s legacy of Boy Scouts was another reason Roslynn wanted to join the troop. Her stepfather, Brandon Graves, is a third-generation Eagle Scout, and her father, Ahren Provance, also was in Boy Scouts.
“There is so much benefit. Not only do you learn, I would say, vital life skills as far as anything outdoors, (but) there is a whole range of things that you learn from how you just see what is going on in the world down to personal money management. There is a whole range of things that the program itself will get you ready for life,” Brandon said.
Girls in kindergarten to fifth grade were first allowed to join the Cub Scout program in 2018. In February 2019, girls in grades 6-12 were allowed to join Boy Scouts, said Overland Trails Council Scout Executive Dave Plond.
Boy Scouts has offered other programs for girls called Venturing and Exploring since the 1940s, but most people aren’t aware of those programs, Plond added. Since last year, the Overland Trails Council has had seven BSA troops for girls organized. The girls’ troops meet separately from the boys, and they have a different scoutmaster than the boys’ group. The girls and boys may participate in activities together, but when they camp they must have separate sites.
When the Holdrege Boy Scouts began the process to organize a girls’ troop, the leaders talked to the boys about girls coming on board.
“None of them had an issue with it. We told them it’s just going to change the rules a little bit,” said Christine Monnig, scoutmaster for Troop 216G.
Roslynn is currently the only girl in her troop, and Monnig’s daughter, Shelby, 6, is the only girl in Cub Scouts Pack 216 in Holdrege. Roslynn will participate in activities with the boys in her age group.
“It makes it easier and more fun if it’s just not me and her, and she has to do everything,” Monnig said.
Since joining Boy Scouts, Roslynn has earned a merit badge for popcorn sales and participating in a search and rescue event in September at Camp Augustine in Grand Island. During the event she learned the value of the Boy Scouts’ motto, “Be prepared.”
“When I went to the search and rescue camp, I forgot my tennis shoes and my hiking shoes, and all I was wearing were some high-top Converse,” she said.
The conditions were muddy, and Roslynn had blisters by the end of it.
“It was a good lesson,” Jamie said.
Roslynn participates in archery in 4-H, and she hopes to soon earn badges in archery, environmental science and dog care. She also plans to volunteer at Nebraska Wildlife Encounter-Zoozeum in Kearney and join the Zoo Crew at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Her time spent volunteering may be applied toward the community service hours required by Scouts.
“That was another reason we really wanted to get her involved in Scouts was to instill that sense of community service and giving back to others to make sure that she knows that is important,” Jamie said.
Since joining Scouts, none of the boys have had any issues with Roslynn being in the organization, and she’s made many new friendships. Being part of the organization shows boys and girls can have commonalities and be interested in the same things, according to Jamie.
“Personally having gone through the program as a youth myself and having my kids go through it, it was long overdue,” Plond said about girls being in Scouts. “I see the interaction between the boys and the girls. It’s just been phenomenal to watch. Having a daughter, I wish she would have had the opportunity to do this when she was younger. I’ve seen a lot of successes with it, and I see a lot of people enjoying it.”