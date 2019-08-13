KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department is investigating a suspicious person reported Monday morning near Harmon Park.
Around 8:30 a.m., KPD received a report of a suspicious male driving a black car in the Harmon Park area, a police news release said.
A 14-year-old girl reported she was walking and a man in a black 4-door car with tinted windows stopped to ask if she was OK, and if she wanted a ride. The girl said the man also asked her if she needed any money.
The girl reported to officers the man drove away as two women walked by. However, police have been unable to locate the women so they can be interviewed.
The vehicle was described as a black 4-door car with tinted windows. The alleged suspect is described as a white male, 5-foot-11 tall, approximately 145 pounds, with very short hair or shaved head, blue eyes and wearing a gray and white pullover-style shirt.
Officers have been reviewing surveillance video from the area and are continuing to investigate the suspicious person report.
Anyone with information in the incident, or who may know the identity of the two women, is asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or KPD's Facebook page.