ALMA — An 11-year-old girl was flown to Lincoln after a boating accident Monday at Harlan County Reservoir.
The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was called at 5 p.m. Monday to a boating accident at the reservoir, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The 11-year-old girl from Phillipsburg, Kan., was tubing with family and friends when she was apparently struck by the propeller on a boat causing severe lacerations to her lower extremities.
She was transported to Republican City by ambulance and taken by Air Care to a hospital in Lincoln. She is in stable condition.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating the accident.
