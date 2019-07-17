KEARNEY — Keith Barrett, 20, of Kearney has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a female jogger Friday night in central Kearney.
According to a Kearney Police Department press release, Barrett faces charges of third degree assault, a Class I misdemeanor, and terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony, in connection with the reported assault. He was in custody today at the Buffalo County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000 cash.
According to the KPD, at approximately 11 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Eighth Avenue in response to an assault at that location.
Police say a 31-year-old Kearney woman was jogging when she was tackled to the ground by a male subject who had ridden up behind her on a bicycle. The man also made some threats toward the victim, but the woman was able to fight off the subject.
According to the press release, the man departed after the woman began screaming and neighbors came to her aid. The woman received minor injuries during the assault, however she did not require medical treatment.
A Class IIIA felony is punishable by a maximum of three years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision or a $10,000 fine, or both. A Class I misdemeanor is punishable by a maximum of one year imprisonment or a $1,000 fine, or both with no minimum.