KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in jail accused of possessing child pornography, including images of girls between the ages of 7 and 12 years old.
Tyson Heaton, 39, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with five counts of felony possession of child porn on July 15. He was arrested Monday on a Buffalo County warrant.
Court records outline the case against him:
In June, Kearney police received a cyber tip of a photo of a nude juvenile female that had been downloaded, and was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The photo had been uploaded to an IP address in the 1800 block of Avenue F in Kearney — Heaton’s house, records indicate.
Police contacted Heaton and served a search warrant at his house where they seized several electronic devices, including cellphones, an external hard drive and thumb drives.
In November, data from one of the cellphones was downloaded and showed 200 photos of juvenile females in various states of undress. In December, data from a second seized cellphone was downloaded and 140 photos of juvenile females were found in sexually provactive positions.
From the 140 images, five were examined further and determined to be explicit child pornography. The remaining photos still are being reviewed.
The investigation continues. Heaton was scheduled to appear before a judge today for a bond hearing.
