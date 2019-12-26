MINDEN — A Wilcox man has been convicted in the death of his infant son.
According to court records, Christopher Preston, 25, of Wilcox pleaded no contest Friday in Kearney County District Court to felony child abuse, which resulted in the death of his child.
As part of a plea deal, the charge was amended from intentional child abuse, Class IB, to negligent child abuse, a Class IIA felony, which carries a lesser penalty.
A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea in the court system.
The Kearney Hub reported in October 2018 that Preston’s 6-week-old son Zackary Preston was found unresponsive in a bed at his Wilcox house on Oct. 1, 2018. Court records detailing the incident are sealed.
According to Zackary’s obituary that published in 2018 in the Hub, Zackary died at Phelps Memorial Health System in Holdrege. His mother is Jessica Bray of Wilcox.
Preston’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26. He may be sentenced up to 20 years in prison, according to state statute.
Preston has been incarcerated at the Kearney County Jail and held on a $1 million bond since his arrest on Oct. 24, 2018.
