KEARNEY — A Nebraska State Patrol trooper who served for more than two decades died in Kearney on Sunday, NSP announced Monday.
Dale Fahnholz, 47, of rural Kearney suffered a medical emergency at his home Sunday afternoon, according to a press release. He was transported to Kearney Regional Hospital, where he died.
“Today is a sad day for our entire Nebraska State Patrol family,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Dale served Nebraska with honor for 26 years and was well known throughout central Nebraska. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues in Troop C during this difficult time.”
Fahnholz began his career as a carrier enforcement officer stationed in North Platte in 1994 before transitioning to be a trooper in 1995, stationed in Lexington. He transferred to Kearney in 1997, where he served for the rest of his career.
During his time in Kearney, Trooper Fahnholz worked in both the Patrol Division and Investigative Services. Prior to joining NSP, Fahnholz served as a deputy for the Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office.
Fahnholz is survived by his wife and two sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.