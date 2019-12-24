KEARNEY — Old photos, old church records, a cross and a few firefighters are about all that remain from the Christmas Eve fire at Kearney’s original First United Methodist Church.
It was 50 years ago today that the grand structure burned. The church, which had a domed roof with gold stenciling along the arched beams with beautiful stained-glass windows of angels who watched over the congregation on the west and south walls of the building, once stood at 2211 Ave. A.
Retired Kearney firefighter Wayne Olson, now 78, and his family were traveling back home to Kearney from Christmas with family in Denver when they learned about the fire. Olson’s son, Greg, who was 7 at the time, recalled seeing the glow of the fire when they pulled into town.
“It lit up the whole downtown.”
The family dropped off Wayne, then a fire department captain, at the scene to join other firefighters battling the blaze.
“They were just into it when I got there,” said Olson, who was baptized and confirmed at the church. “It was my church.”
In addition to Olson, retired firefighters Don Butler of Kearney and Roger Garrelts of rural Kearney responded to the scene. Pat Garrelts, Roger’s son, remembers being just 5 years old and their Christmas being put on hold while their father ran out of the house to fight the fire.
Ten years ago the Hub conducted an interview with Butler, Garrelts and Winoa Whitney, who was church secretary at the time of the fire. She died in 2016.
“It was a gorgeous church,” Whitney recalled in the 2009 story. “And we could fill it up every Sunday.”
Built in 1908, the interior of the church had a single center pulpit on a raised chancel, a pipe organ in the background and the choir sat off to the side. The sanctuary was carpeted, had a sloped floor with wooden pews and featured a balcony on three sides.
An overflow room was located to one side of the sanctuary.
That calm, clear Christmas Eve night, Whitney said she had settled down about 8:30 p.m. from a long day filled with family, friends and food at her home, just north of the church. Accustomed to hearing sirens from the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department across the street in what now is City Hall, Whitney thought nothing of it when she heard a fire truck drive up near her house.
At first, Whitney thought the nativity scene, complete with straw bales on the west side of the church, had caught fire. It wasn’t until she heard firefighters yelling and saw a fire truck drive to the alley of the church that she realized smoke was rolling out the windows of the church library.
“I knew I had to call the minister,” said Whitney.
She grabbed her church keys and rushed to the church to unlock the doors for firefighters, then she called the late Rev. William Doran from the church basement. Whitney’s office phone was out of service.
“I couldn’t believe it. I was just startled,” said Doran.
Less than 24 hours earlier the church had been filled with parishioners, including Garrelts, singing Christmas carols and celebrating candlelight Christmas Eve services. Doran remembered it well.
“The church was decorated with the poinsettias. It was just absolutely beautiful,” he said.
As firefighters tried to find the source of the fire, Whitney, Doran, and several church members and bystanders salvaged what they could from the offices.
“We carried everything we could over to my house,” Whitney said.
Doran guessed he and others made more than a dozen trips into the smoke-filled basement before firefighters told them it was no longer safe.
“You just felt you had to save what you could,” Doran added.
Then, all they could do was join other church members and bystanders across the street and watch in disbelief as their precious 61-year-old church went up in flames.
“The people just stood on the sidewalk and cried,” Whitney said. “They couldn’t believe they couldn’t get it stopped.”
Today, Olson, Butler and Garrelts are some of the few firefighters who fought the blaze who still are living.
Then-rookie firefighter Don Butler, now 86, and veteran firefighter Garrelts, now 79, saw smoke pouring out of the church’s eaves when they arrived at the scene. They knew what it meant — there was a lot of fire somewhere inside the church.
Firefighters tried to enter the church from a southeast door. But when they opened it, they were greeted with a flashover.
“Fortunately, we were standing off to the side, and it didn’t hit us,” Garrelts said.
A flashover occurs when fire burns to the point that it removes all of the oxygen in a room, nearly burning itself out. But when a window or door is opened, giving the fire a new source of oxygen, there is an explosive reaction as the fire reignites.
“We just about got blown off the front steps, so we backed out and regrouped and started over again,” Butler said.
When firefighters re-entered the building, they approached the blaze in the sanctuary.
“We couldn’t see what we were fighting, only an orange glow behind the pulpit,” Garrelts recalled.
But the fire was quickly spreading. As the balcony began to give away, firefighters decided to leave for their own safety.
“From then on, it was all fought from the outside,” Butler said. “It was just a long night. I can remember that.”
Garrelts remembers an older woman with The Salvation Army who climbed an ice-covered ladder he was standing on fighting the fire to hand him a new pair of dry, warm gloves.
By daybreak, all that was left of the church was rubble, piles of brick and the nativity scene that Whitney originally had thought was on fire. The educational unit had been saved, though, and today houses KVFD’s administrative offices.
Also saved were the 32 portraits of ministers dating to when the church began; candlesticks; several of Doran’s sermons; theology, resource and history books; church records; some hymnals; and a typewriter.
“I bet we pulled out 150 to 200 books,” Doran said.
The following morning, Kearney business owner Jack Lederman went to Doran’s home with a donation to rebuild the church. The board of trustees also met and began planning for services to be conducted at the Kearney High School auditorium. Other churches volunteered their buildings for funerals and weddings.
In the days that followed, fire officials determined wiring near the pipe organ started the fire.
The church eventually was leveled, and the city purchased the education unit and the land for a new fire station, which was built in 1972.
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Station One now occupies the site.
In 1971, ground was broken on a new Methodist church at its current location at 4500 Linden Drive. Olson served on the church construction committee, and the building and finance committees for KVFD Station One.
For the 40th anniversary of the church fire Doran, then 79, spoke of how he regularly watched the evening news with a cup of coffee, resting it on a coaster made from one of the church’s broken stained-glass windows.
“It’s a reminder, all right. A reminder of where we’ve been,” he said.
Today, KVFD still has two of the trucks — a 1948 Mack and a 1955 Mack — that responded to the church fire. Olson helped to restore the trucks, including the detail work, which are kept in storage.
Olson, Butler and Garrelts still are members of the church.
