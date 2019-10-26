SHELTON — There were more Pawnee corn rescues this year, despite weather that made every gro…

Free class on Pawnee seed preservation

LEXINGTON — A free class, “Pawnee Seed Preservation,” will be presented 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Dawson County Museum in Lexington.

It is sponsored by the museum and Central Community College-Lexington.

Presenter Ronnie O’Brien of Shelton is a hospitality management and culinary arts instructor at CCC-Hastings, and the leader of Nebraska gardeners helping the Pawnee people in Oklahoma restore their ancient varieties of corn.

Participants will learn about the history and customs behind Pawnee traditions centered around corn. O’Brien also will talk about Nebraska growers’ ability to recover and, in some cases, rediscover some ancient corn varieties.

For details, contact Sindy Fiene at 308-324-8480 or 1-877-222-0780, or at sindyfiene@cccneb.edu.