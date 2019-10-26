SHELTON — Extinct, endangered, lost and gone described the most ancient varieties of Pawnee corn in 2003.
Then, a partnership of Nebraska master gardeners and Pawnee seed keepers in Oklahoma began a difficult, uncertain mission to coax a few remaining old seeds to grow in their native Nebraska soil.
The results have exceeded participants’ wildest dreams.
And this weekend the Pawnee will enjoy soup — made from white sweet corn grown at Hastings — which has not been tasted for more than 170 years.
Kernels from all but one known Pawnee corn variety now are in the Pawnee seed bank.
“It may be the largest collection of indigenous seeds,” said Ronnie O’Brien, who leads the Nebraska growers. “... There’s no one else out there to have them.”
She describes them as “pure varieties,” the result of the Pawnee having more corn varieties than other tribes and not sharing them ... yet.
Seed volume varies by variety, from enough to plant next year to enough to plant bigger gardens. Several types now are harvested in Nebraska and Oklahoma in quantities that allow the Pawnee people to eat corn soup at healing ceremonies and other rituals important to their history and culture.
Corn and other crops from Nebraska growers’ 2019 harvest were collected Thursday at Fort Kearny State Historical Park and taken to Oklahoma, where the Pawnee people are removing husks today (Saturday) from most of the corn.
Seed sisters
O’Brien first contacted Pawnee Keeper-of-the-Seeds Deb Echo-Hawk in 2003.
O’Brien wanted to plant a garden at The Archway, where she was cultural education director, featuring crops the Pawnee had cultivated in the Loup, Platte and Republican river basins in Nebraska and north-central Kansas before being relocated to Indian Territory in Oklahoma in the mid-1870s.
Echo-Hawk told her there were few, if any, seeds left in the seed bank for most types of Pawnee corn.
Even sacred eagle corn — white kernels with purple splotches resembling eagle wings — was down to 75 kernels in a small mayonnaise jar from an eagle corn crop that Echo-Hawk had grown 20 years earlier in Colorado.
Most of those remaining seeds were entrusted to O’Brien, who started growing eagle corn a few small ears at a time along with other types of Pawnee corn.
Varieties thought to be extinct began to reveal themselves as recessive traits such as speckles or different kernel colors on ears of more common white flour and blue flour corn. O’Brien said it took time for Nebraska and Pawnee gardeners to understand the importance of those anomalies.
“We’re paying attention now,” O’Brien added.
Growers learned that stressing host corn produced more recessive kernels and stronger seeds. So the goal became collecting enough “don’t-belong-here” kernels over time to plant and grow a recovered variety from its own seeds.
O’Brien, who now teaches hospitality-related courses at Central Community College’s Hastings and Kearney campuses, grew two such crops this year: white sweet corn in a Hastings campus garden and blue-speckled corn in her home garden southeast of Shelton.
Results for most 2019 Nebraska-grown corn are being tallied this weekend in Pawnee, Okla. O’Brien explained that most of the corn is delivered in the husk for the Pawnee people to open because “it’s their corn.” However, some varieties do require the husks be pulled back to avoid rot damage to the kernels.
Echo-Hawk said the number of Pawnee gardeners is growing, with 22 this year, “but we’ll be getting the best results when Ronnie comes down because the best crops still come from Nebraska.”
Blue-speckled corn
The first rare blue-speckled kernels on solid-colored ears of blue flour corn were seen several years ago. They emerged in white flour corn recently.
A breakthrough was realized in 2017 when more speckled kernels were seen on ears from the three acres of blue flour corn grown by Del Ficke near Pleasant Dale. Speckled kernels collected by the Pawnee people that fall filled two-thirds of a pint jar.
“Even though the seeds were old, the genetics were strong,” O’Brien said. “It was a good growing year. It had everything going for it.”
In 2018, the Pawnee gave her 600 blue-speckled corn seeds to plant for the first time, with the 400 biggest and best grown at the CCC garden and 200 weaker seeds at her home.
O’Brien now looks for strong speckled corn characteristics, including flat, wide kernels, shorter cornstalks (6-8 feet versus 9 feet) and ears growing lower on the stalks. True speckled corn has white silks, she said.
Her guide to characteristics of long-lost Pawnee corn varieties is the book, “Corn Among the Indians of The Upper Missouri” written by George Will and George Hyde in 1915-16.
O’Brien planted 235 blue-speckled seeds at home last spring, of which 200 grew and produced 177 ears. “Everything just looks better this year,” she said.
“We have all these little signs of being on the right track,” O’Brien said. Her examples include two blue-speckled corn ears that had broken part way through their husks by early October. She sees some ideal looking kernels and white silks on both ears, one with a blue cob and one with a white cob.
Echo-Hawk said recovery of blue-speckled corn depended on Nebraska growers discovering kernels from recessive genes in other varieties.
A Pawnee family turned in blue-speckled kernels years ago that had been stored outside in a tin can in a shed throughout years of hot, dry Oklahoma weather. Echo-Hawk said Nebraska and Oklahoma gardeners couldn’t get any of those seeds to grow.
“We were just amazed that the weakened corn produced it,” she added. “We’re very thankful because we thought it was extinct.”
White sweet corn
White sweet corn made a quicker recovery after first showing up in 2017 as tan kernels on a 5-inch-long ear of white flour corn. O’Brien’s guide book says that even by 1915-16, it had not existed for a long time.
In 2018, she planted 20 tan and 76 white kernels from the 2017 ear. More than 1,300 white sweet corn kernels were produced.
“We were absolutely blown away,” O’Brien said.
White sweet corn kernels don’t store well because of their thin outer membrane, so kernels used as seed must be planted the next year. Echo-Hawk joked that the delicate work to remove those kernels from the cob made her feel like a surgeon.
O’Brien’s white sweet corn crop this year started with planting 600 seeds at CCC-Hastings.
However, 200 plants were lost to bad weather. The biggest blow was a storm with 80 mph winds when only half of the plants were pollinated. Sixty percent snapped and she finished pollinating the remaining 40 percent by hand.
O’Brien said plant survival also depended on using lots of compost to enrich the garden soil, including coffee grounds gathered from Hastings coffee shops and eggshells.
“It was like it (the wind-damaged corn) knew it had to do something,” she said, “so some ears grew beyond their husks.”
Those ears were a bug smorgasbord.
Concerned that other bugs lurked inside ears still protected by husks, O’Brien and some CCC students picked, husked and roasted (dehydrated) the remaining crop with permission from the Pawnee.
“It was almost 100 percent sweet corn,” she said about kernels on the ears.
All the roasted corn — 127 ears weighing 7 pounds and 2.4 ounces — was shipped in one box to the Pawnee.
It will be featured Sunday in soup served by the Pawnee at a Young Dog Dance for healing. Echo-Hawk said the dance and songs describe how the Pawnee lived in Nebraska.
A seed blesser will make sure everyone gets a bite of the soup, which previously was made with commercial dehydrated sweet corn.
“We will, for the first time, have white sweet corn for all to taste,” Echo-Hawk said. “... It will be over 170 years that this was last enjoyed by our people. We feel truly blessed.”
O’Brien is amazed that 20 kernels turned into 500 ears in two years.
“It shows how much we’ve learned through experimenting,” she said. “But how do you explain that? I don’t know.”
Taking ‘stalk’
The Pawnee corn growers’ success the past 16 years seems even more incredible when O’Brien and Echo-Hawk recall the struggle and disappointment of their initial effort to save eagle corn.
The first 25 seeds Echo-Hawk gave to O’Brien from the mayonnaise jar were planted in 2004.
None germinated.
In 2005, 25 more seeds were sent to Nebraska with a “that’s it” message, to ensure there still would be 25 eagle corn kernels left to show future generations of Pawnee.
Kearney biologist-gardener Myron Fougeron used ragdolls — seeds wrapped in wet paper towels and put into jars — to encourage germination. From the seeds that sprouted, O’Brien grew 23 cornstalks and harvested 17 ears of eagle corn with 250-400 seeds each.
She said eagle corn is “good and solid and strong” now, so it no longer is a focus for corn recovery.
Also strong are her memories of 2004, when it seemed likely that only a few kernels of eagle corn would be left for display in a glass jar.
“I had no idea if we’d even be talking about it after the first year,” O’Brien said.
