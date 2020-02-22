HOLDREGE — When Jamie Richards woke up on Jan. 25, 2013, in her Holdrege home, she knew she was having a stroke.
The week before, Richards suffered one of the worst headaches of her life. She was only 31 at the time and thought she was experiencing a migraine.
“I went to the clinic because I thought this is a stupid headache. This is so dumb. It just got worse and worse and worse. That morning I looked in the mirror and (my face) was just completely drooping,” Richards explained.
As a nurse at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege, Richards knew the signs of stroke.
Face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty are indicators that a person should call 911. Richards called her mom to take her to the emergency room. After running tests, Richards was told she was experiencing a migraine with stroke-like symptoms.
“They ran all the tests. They did everything right, but it just didn’t show up,” Richards said. “Then they did an MRI the following Monday. They had to have it read twice because my provider said, ‘There is something wrong. She can’t walk. This is not a migraine.’ Then they finally found it on the MRI. I was here and they knew me and they pushed it.”
Richards had experienced a cerebral infarction, damage to tissue in the brain due to a loss of oxygen, affecting both sides of her body.
“I couldn’t walk, and my speech was awful. My vision was terrible. It was blurry. It was just terrible. I would sit up in bed, and I would tip over because my balance was off,” she said.
She also experienced ataxia, the loss of control of her bodily movements, and had trouble with her memory. She remembered her kids and family, but she had issues finding words or remembering something someone had just told her.
Richards spent a week at PMHC before being transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, where she stayed for 12 weeks. She completed six weeks of inpatient rehabilitation at Madonna followed by six weeks of Madonna’s Rehabilitation Day Program, an outpatient program.
Rehabilitating at Madonna
Richards knew the best place to recover from her stroke was Madonna, but it still made her angry to be away from her home and the hospital where she had worked for five years. Her daughters were 11 and 13 at the time, and she had just married her husband, Jake, the previous August.
“I was ticked off because I thought, ‘Who is going to make their lunch?’” she said with a laugh.
Family, friends and members of Trinity Church in Holdrege helped provide meals for her family while she was away. Her mom stayed with her throughout her stay in Lincoln.
Richards recalls how angry she was before she had a talk with God.
“I remember one day my mom left to do something. My husband and the kids had been there (to visit). I was just sobbing. I’m like, ‘I’m going to have a talk with God. We are going to talk about this.’ I was just a lot better after that. I think I just needed to say, ‘This is really making me mad. It’s not fair,’” she said.
During her time at Madonna, Richards did physical, occupational and speech therapy three to four hours each day.
“It was exhausting. That was one thing after a stroke, you are just tired because your brain is healing. I’d go to therapy, and I’d come back and take a nap. At the beginning, it (therapy) was half an hour increments at a time,” she explained.
Because of the stroke, Richards would get overwhelmed easily in situations where there were large crowds even to the point she would be physically ill. She experienced double vision so she had to wear glasses with tape on them to block out the second set of images she was seeing. The speech therapists not only helped her learn to speak again, but they helped her with her memory issues and to relearn things like balancing a checkbook and making meals. They knew Richards wanted to get back to work, so they took her to the nurses’ lab where she started IVs on dummy arms vand did CPR.
“It was awesome. They help you figure out what to do. I like to garden so they were like, ‘What can we do to help her with that?’ They go through what do you do. What are your goals? And they make it happen. It’s pretty cool,” she said.
Strokes on the rise
Richards had testing done at Madonna to try to find the cause of her stroke, including a transesophageal echo, to see if there were any holes in her heart and blood work to make sure she didn’t have any clotting disorders. Richards was a smoker at the time — a risk factor for stroke. They determined stress to be the main factor for her stroke.
“It was the only thing they could come up with. I’m a really bad internal stress person. I just hold it in and don’t tell anybody because I’ve got to make everybody happy,” she said.
According to Amy Goldman, PT, DPT, stroke program manager at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, 10 percent to 15 percent of all strokes occur with people between the ages of 18 to 50. And that percentage continues to rise.
The increase of Type 2 diabetes and obesity, as well as smoking, vaping, alcohol and drug abuse all are risk factors for stroke. Stress and high blood pressure also put people at risk for stroke. Richards’s type of stroke, a cerebral infarction, is the most common type of stroke in the younger generations.
“The increase in the rise of obesity in adolescent and young people are also contributing to strokes at this age. Obesity leads to diabetes and leads to high blood pressure,” Goldman said. “One leads to another and multiple risk factors for a stroke in your 30s and 40s.”
Goldman is the chair of the Rehab Task Force for the Nebraska Stroke Advisory Council, a coalition of stroke experts who collaborate to recommend and implement strategies to reduce the burden of stroke in Nebraska.
“Our aim is to reduce the number of strokes happening in Nebraska and to help prevent second stroke and/or first stroke,” Goldman said. “People need to get better control of the controllable risk factors. That needs to start as parents, educators and clinicians; it’s our job to help the next generation, instill in these young people healthy habits.”
Life after stroke
Richards returned home in April 2013 and continued to do therapy at PMHC.
After being at Madonna, Richards was excited that she could function by herself. She still had issues with balance and her vision, but she was able to walk on her own without a walker.
Insurance only covered therapy for a year, so her therapists helped her with exercises she could do on her own at the YMCA.
In August 2013, she slowly transitioned back into working at PMHC. She previously had worked three 12-hour shifts a week. She began with one hour three days a week. The next week she did two hours one day and one hour two days.
“It was really slow. The hospital was amazing. They worked with me. They were like, ‘We want you back so whatever it takes,’” she said.
She returned to work full time at PMHC a year after her stroke, and she now works as a clinical analyst there.
Richards knows that her risk is higher to have a stroke again, but she has implemented a daily routine to help her stay healthy. She has quit smoking.
“I get up every morning at 4. I spend an hour in my devotion and things like that. I work out. I exercise. I have a very routine morning and that helps immensely,” she said.
She still has effects from her stroke such as nerve damage on her left side that causes numbness, tingling and pain. If she is tired, her leg will drag and her face begins to droop.
Richards is able to connect and relax with other stroke survivors and caregivers once a year at the Retreat and Refresh Stroke Camp each year at Carol Joy Holling Camp in Ashland.
The focus is a weekend retreat with activities about stroke education, relaxation, rejuvenation, socialization and support. This year’s retreat is Aug. 28-30, and new attendants always are welcome.
“It is like the best retreat ever. For a whole weekend it’s you and whoever you choose, and I take my husband,” Richards said. “They just pamper you. The food is phenomenal, and you don’t have to do anything. It’s phenomenal. All the volunteers, they do everything so the caregiver gets a break so it’s really cool.”
As a nurse, Richards is encouraged to see how her fellow stroke survivors continue to improve with more therapy and continued muscle memory.
“You might see someone there one year in a wheelchair, and the next year they are standing,” she said.
Being a patient has made Richards more empathetic and compassionate, and it’s changed her outlook on life.
“That’s what I tell myself: Everything happens for a reason, I believe. It strengthened our marriage, our family. It made me a better nurse, a better person. It helped me understand. There is a lot of good things that came out of it. You don’t wish that you would have it, but I wouldn’t change it,” she said.