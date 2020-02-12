KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Cyber Systems is hosting three CoderDojo events for youths ages 8-17.
Sessions are 6-8 p.m. Feb. 17, March 16 and April 20 in Room 110 of UNK’s Otto Olsen building. Youths may attend any number of sessions at no cost. Parents are also welcome.
CoderDojos allow youths to explore technology and learn about computer programming, website development and app or game design in an informal, creative and social environment. Attendees can work on their own projects, or participate in activities provided by UNK.
Youths may bring their own devices to use, and UNK will also have technology available.
Cyber systems faculty and students, along with area IT professionals, will assist as mentors.
For more information or to register, call 308-865-8370 or visit https://www.unk.edu/academics/csit/about-us/CoderDojo.php