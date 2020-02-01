KEARNEY — Two escapees from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center could face a string of charges in three counties after allegedly taking a car from Kearney and fleeing custody earlier this week.
At 7:19 p.m. Tuesday a Kearney citizen reported suspicious activity to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when two males were observed in a yard at Canal Heights, just east of YRTC at 2802 30th Ave. Sheriff Neil Miller said a deputy responded to the area, and at 7:25 p.m. called YRTC to ask if they were missing any teens.
YRTC staff said they would check, Miller said.
At 7:46 p.m. YRTC officials called deputies back, Miller said, confirming that two teens were missing.
Earlier Wednesday morning, Seward County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a 2012 Kia Forte that had slid off Interstate 80 into the median one mile west of Goehner. No one was inside the car; however, Capt. Paul Vyhlidal of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tracked one set of footprints in the snow about one mile to a farm where they found a juvenile hiding inside a van around 5 a.m.
The second set of footprints were tracked to the Goehner rest area about four miles east of the car where the second juvenile was located. The teens were confirmed to be the escapees from YRTC in Kearney, taken into custody in Seward County and a transportation company was contacted to take the teens back to the facility, Vyhlidal said.
At 6:23 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police Department officers notified a Kearney woman that her 2012 Kia Forte had been stolen and had been recovered near Seward.
The investigation revealed someone had broken into the woman’s apartment house in the 900 block of West 22nd Street and taken her car keys, said Kevin Thompson, a KPD spokesperson. The woman was home asleep at the time of the incident.
At 1:22 p.m. Wednesday the York Police Department received a report that a male who was in custody assaulted a transportation company driver and stole the private service van. The transportation company was taking the two teens — ages 16 and 17 — back to YRTC in Kearney.
The van briefly stopped at a business just north of I-80 where one of the teens allegedly freed himself from his restraints, assaulted and overwhelmed the transportation driver, then allegedly stole the van before traveling west from York.
York police tracked the van to Hamilton County where the teens were apprehended on Highway 34. The York County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the teens and transported them to YRTC.
According to an email from Lee Rettig, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that oversees YRTC-Kearney, an internal investigation related to Tuesday’s escape has been initiated. Rettig declined to comment on the protocol YRTC uses to track teens at the facility and to know when they escape.
