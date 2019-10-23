KEARNEY — Two Kearney leaders believe the state is moving in the right direction with its new three-tier plan for juvenile offenders.
However, the Nebraska Health and Human Services’ plan to turn Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center into an intake and classification facility where all teens — boys and girls — first would be assessed is counterproductive, said Tami Moore, a professor of family studies at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She feels placing high-risk youths in the general population at Kearney, even for a short amount of time, is risky.
“There’s still going to be the violent behavior before they’re taken out of the general population,” she said. “That’s not going to reduce the trouble at the Kearney facility.”
Moore testified during an Oct. 4 public hearing in Kearney before the Legislature’s HHS committee where she expressed those same concerns.
Danette Smith, CEO of HHS, announced on Monday plans to have campuses in Kearney, Geneva and Lincoln. The Geneva facility would be used for girls who are preparing to return to society, while the Lincoln facility would provide intensive programming for youths who are not responding to behavioral treatment at YRTC-Kearney.
Before announcing the proposed changes, state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said Smith asked for his and Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island’s opinions, along with that of the DHHS committee. Lowe feels Smith’s changes are headed in the right direction.
“The troublemakers will be gone. It will give the other youth there a chance to work on their programming without those high-acuity youth influencing them,” he said.
For those teens taken to YRTC-Lincoln, Moore said, DHHS could implement a screening process to determine separate placement based on assessment factors. Once identified as high probability of danger to others, an adolescent could be placed in the Lincoln facility with similar behavioral modification during the first few weeks.
If successful, the adolescent could be integrated into the Kearney facility with the general population. Those teens who aren’t identified during the initial screening, who ultimately display violent and non-conforming behavior at the Kearney facility, then could be removed and placed in the program, she suggested.
“I am optimistic about the proposed efforts to develop new programming and I strongly encourage them (DHHS) to make sure that they have a balanced group of professionals involved in identifying existing methods or creating new approaches,” Moore said.
Adolescent development — physical, mental and social — must be fully understood, Moore encouraged, and requires participation of specialists in human development, family relations, psychology and representation from the criminal justice field.
“I also hope that as they (DHHS) move forward with staffing these three levels of rehabilitation, that adequate resources are put into place to ensure that they can have providers who have the education and training essential to successful delivery of programming,” she said.
