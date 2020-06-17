KEARNEY — A male juvenile has admitted to assaulting three staff members at Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in February.
Julian Tapia, 17, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court to first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault, all felonies, in the Feb. 7 incident. In exchange for his pleas the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissed two charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Judge John Marsh accepted Tapia’s plea and ordered the state probation department to do a presentence investigation. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in July.
Two other YRTC teens, Brendan Lee, 18, and Jabreen Sidney, 17, also were charged in connection to the assault. Lee is charged with three counts of felony aiding and abetting in the incident, while Sidney is charged with first-degree assault and three counts of aiding and abetting, all felonies.
Both teens have denied the allegations, and their cases are pending in district court.
At 1:35 a.m. Feb. 7 the teens were in the Lincoln Living Unit at Kearney’s YRTC when Tapia and Lee started removing the head board from a metal bed frame. A YRTC staff member exited a nearby office and verbally confronted Tapia.
A third teen stepped in between the staff member and Tapia while Tapia began hitting a glass window with the bed frame.
The staff member grabbed Tapia, and records indicate the teens began punching the staffer in the head. A second YRTC staff member tried to intervene and was punched by all the teens.
Two additional staff members intervened who were then hit with multiple punches to the head and attacked several times with pieces of the bed frame.
At one point a staff member tried to walk away from the teens and was grabbed around the neck and taken to the ground.
The teens disassembled a second bed frame to hit the glass, records indicate, and the pieces were used to hit two staff members over their backs. Another staff member was backed into a corner where a teen hit him with a piece of the bed frame.
At 1:48 a.m., one of the teens began taunting police who had arrived at the scene, but could not get into the unit. Records don’t explain why police were unable to enter the area.
Approximately three minutes later, one of the teens punched a staff member again, and the staffer fell to the floor where a second teen kicked him, stomped on his head and kicked him in the ribs.
Police entered the living unit a minute later and took the teens into custody.
The incident was recorded on YRTC video surveillance.
After the incident, two staff members were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, while a third staffer was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. One staff member was held overnight and later released.
