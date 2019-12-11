UPDATE: 9:15 AM
SHELTON — Zion Lutheran Church, 53125 Grand Island Road, is a total loss after a fire Wednesday morning.
The only parts of the church that currently remain are the basement, the chimney and a small part of a wall.
Firefighters were still on the scene as of 9:15 a.m.
According to church elders, Zion was set to host its first advent service of the Christmas season tonight.
This is a developing story.
UPDATE: 8:39 AM
SHELTON — Firefighters from Shelton, Gibbon, Wood River, and Ravenna were at the scene of the structure fire Wednesday morning at at Zion Lutheran Church north of Shelton. Many were transporting water from a nearby well.
Heavy smoke was visible in the area as of 8:15 a.m.
According to reporters on the scene, much of the church seems to have been destroyed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
SHELTON - Volunteer firefighters from two different departments are responding to a structure fire at Zion Lutheran Church north of Shelton.
At 7:05 a.m. Shelton firefighters were called to the church at 53125 Grand Island Road, about eight miles north of Shelton.
At 7:12 a.m. the church was reportedly fully engulfed, and the Nebraska State Fire Marshal had been called to the scene.
The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called for mutual aid.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
