CLARINDA, Iowa — For Elisha Wells Stroupe, experiences from her own life provide the topics for the blog she writes.
Called “Desperate Farmwives,” it features incidents, episodes and events in which she, her husband, children and extended family members have been involved as part of the operation of a farm near Armstrong in central Missouri.
She now has compiled selected blog entries, along with some new stories, into a book with the same title.
“The stories in the blog and the book are what my husband likes to say are a ‘pack of lies,’” Stroupe said during an appearance at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda on Jan. 4. “But they are not. They are true. And to anyone who has lived on a farm, I think they would sound very familiar.”
She described the stories as “easy reads,” about three or four pages each, with a humorous approach taken to the situations recounted, including those that might be categorized as precarious.
As one example, she cited an occurrence when she was six months’ pregnant.
“I was being chased by a cow,” she recalled. “I managed to climb over a fence and hide in the grass, so I made it through that.”
The incident yielded some positive results for her. Because of what had happened, she said, “I got out of the farm chores after that.”
The stories in the book, she said, also reveal details about her husband’s time “growing up on a farm, what he learned from his family, and me learning now what farm life is like, after being on a farm for 15 years.”
The primary fact that she has become aware of, Stroupe said, is that farm operations are “all day, every day. It’s never ending.” That reality is reflected in the subject matter of her writing.
She said she and her husband “have to negotiate at times what stories go in the blog, and also which ones were allowed to go into the book. He does get approval, since most of the stories are about him.”
Stroupe said she has “always wanted to be an author,” but her writing career actually began after she became a “stay at home” mother. Prior to that, she taught high school English for 10 years and was also a public school librarian.
“I decided to spend 30 minutes, two days a week, working on blogs,” she said, referring to her initial writing schedule.
In addition to developing the “Desperate Farmwives” blog, she has blogged for various businesses and has written for publications such as “Missouri Life” magazine.
Regarding the “Desperate Farmwives” project, Stroupe said the name “came from a night of wine and bad TV with my sister-in-law. We were complaining about living on a farm. I and my in-laws are really close to each other, and in each other’s business all the time.”
The blog was successful, generating positive responses from readers. “I would get a lot of messages saying, ‘That sounds like my son,’ or ‘That sounds like my husband,’” Stroupe said. “After a few years, I thought, ‘I have a ton of stories that I could put into a book.’”
The route she choose to produce “Desperate Farmwives” was self-publishing with Amazon.com, through which the work can now be obtained. Stoupe said there were challenges related to the design and formatting of the finished book, but that she was pleased with the overall result.
Self-publishing gives an author control over the content of a book, she said, “but there is also more footwork involved” with promotion and marketing. Since her book was released in September, Stroupe has been making visits to numerous locales to publicize the project. She is attempting to place it in bookstores as well, and may also create an electronic version.
Meanwhile, she is planning to publish other books. One will be titled “Desperate Farm Moms.”
From her blogs, she said, “I pulled out stories about my kids so I could do another book.” While noting that “kids get into all kinds of predicaments,” she said she felt fortunate that “I get to raise my kids on a farm where they can explore.”
Stroupe also envisions writing a children’s book about the adventures of a lamb named Scout.
On the Internet, Stroupe’s blog can be accessed at desperatefarmwives.weebly.com/ She also has an online presence on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.