KEARNEY — Telling a story through music often touches on something larger than just facts. Songs explore the emotions behind a story.
“Songs can play on emotions in a way that is different than other kinds of narratives,” said folk musician Dan Holtz. “I think the dramatic effects of music make it easier, in some cases, for people to relate to the story. When you talk about the folk song tradition, it was simply people singing songs and modifying songs to deal with the experiences in their lives.”
Holtz finds himself using music as a way to revisit points in his own life. He frequently listens to classic rock or old country music.
“When I get in the car, if I don’t have on National Public Radio I have on some music station,” he said. “I’ll be listening to some song that has some reference to some point in my life.”
Holtz uses events and places in Nebraska as part of his songwriting.
“I may perform a song I call ‘Coffee, Sandwiches and Love,’ which is about the North Platte canteen during WWII,” he said. “I tie in narratives and stories with the songs in order to give more historical background. Or sometimes the stories come from people I’ve met while doing the programs I do for Humanities Nebraska.”
Holtz will perform at 2:30 p.m. July 12 as part of the Soda Fountain Sundae concert series at The Archway. Admission to the event is free. Seating will be limited and spaced appropriately for safety. Root beer floats will be served following the performance.
While Holtz sees the historical value of folk music, he also understands the importance of making the music relevant.
“When I perform folk music, I try to keep it fairly close to the original, but I’m not a purist,” said the Nebraska City-based performer. “If I was going to perform ‘Sweet Betsy From Pike’ the way it was intended, I’d be playing a banjo or a fiddle rather than a guitar. I don’t play either of those instruments. I play the guitar and the harmonica and that’s how I backup my vocals.”
Holtz taught English at Peru State College for many years. He often uses his knowledge of history to help fill out the subtexts of his music.
“I started doing programs for Humanities Nebraska in 1996,” he said. “I’m a retired English professor and one of the courses I taught for a long time was Nebraska Literature. When I talk about ‘Sweet Betsy From Pike,’ I’ve heard folklorist Roger Welsch say that there’s a verse of that song for every mile of the California Trail. Of course, Roger likes to exaggerate, but that means there would be about 2,000 verses of the song.”
In 2016 Holtz released a collection of music, “All Original, All Nebraska,” featuring songs he wrote about people, places and events in Nebraska.
“The most recent song I wrote has to do with what I see as the great irony, in a sense, of the only two atomic weapons dropped in wartime,” he said. “The planes that dropped those bombs were built in Bellevue. You have the Enola Gay and the Boxscar built there with a lot of the labor supplied by women because the men were in different branches of the military.”
The song explores how the women of Nebraska, doing their part for the war effort, affected the women in Nagasaki who were doing their part in the war. Holtz calls that song “Sometimes It’s a Crazy World.”
On his website, StorySingerDanHoltz.com, Holtz quotes German poet Heinrich Heine, who once said, “Where words leave off, music begins.” The musician, who began playing as a teenager, knows how music can help audiences experience some stories better than words or pictures.
“That’s why I took to writing songs — to tell stories I want to tell,” he writes on his website.