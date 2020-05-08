HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the total to 832 in its seven-county region.
The new confirmed cases include six in Dawson County, three in Buffalo County, one in Franklin County and one in Phelps County.
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 686
- Buffalo County – 113
- Phelps County – 10
- Gosper County – 10
- Franklin County- 6
- Kearney County – 7
- Harlan County – 0
COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout Two Rivers, regardless of current county totals, due to limited testing.
On Monday and Tuesday, Two Rivers conducted 283 tests for COVID-19 at testing sites at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds with the help of the National Guard. Two Rivers did 130 tests Monday and 153 tests Tuesday, according to Kate Mulligan, its emergency response coordinator and health educator.
Two Rivers also did 276 tests Saturday and 300 tests Sunday in Lexington, and 92 tests Wednesday in Holdrege. Testing also took place in Cozad and Gibbon April 29.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
The Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide coronavirus information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.