Lincoln recorded an early-morning Fourth of July homicide Saturday when a 20-year-old man was shot during what police described as a small gathering at which some participants apparently "were playing around and a firearm was involved."
Zachariah Serna, 18, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
The event occurred at a residence in the 2700 block on South 40th Street, police said.
Officers responded to a call at 12:34 a.m. and "found the male deceased with an apparent gunshot wound," police reported. The man who was shot has not been identified by police.
Additional details will be provided at a news briefing on Monday.