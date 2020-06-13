A 34-year-old woman threw a bottle of Gatorade at and punched a 56-year-old man Thursday evening, allegedly because he was black, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.
Monique Mesteth faces possible hate crime and assault charges for her actions in Union Plaza on Thursday evening, Kocian said.
The victim had minor injuries.
Police officers were called to the area of 21st and O streets around 8 p.m.
"It looks like she was yelling at a group of people and telling them they needed to leave because of their race," Kocian said.
Witnesses told police that Mesteth threw a bottle at the victim and then punched him in the ribs and pushed him as he attempted to walk away, causing him to fall and scrape his arms and knees, Kocian said.