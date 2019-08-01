HENDERSON – An accident near mile marker 342, near Henderson, shut down Interstate 80 Wednesday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol closed Interstate 80 at 10:42 a.m.
The accident appeared to have involved several vehicles, including at least two semi trailers. One of the semis received heavy front end damage. Another appeared to have gone off the westbound lane into the ditch.
Traffic was diverted from the Bradshaw exit, to county roads, to the exit at Henderson.
Responding to the scene, besides the state patrol, were the York County Sheriff’s Department, Bradshaw Fire and Rescue, Henderson Fire and Rescue and York Fire and Rescue.
Communications between responders indicated there was at least one person injured, but there were no indications that the injuries were life threatening.