LINCOLN — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the incident period in which disaster-caused damage may be covered. The presidential disaster declaration, issued March 21, originally covered the period from March 9 to April 1. With the extension, requested by Gov. Pete Ricketts, additional uninsured damage sustained through July 14 now may be eligible for FEMA assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans.
If you already have registered with FEMA for disaster-related damage that occurred between March 9 and April 1, and your home received additional uninsured damage through July 14, you may be eligible for additional assistance. You do not need to reapply. Submit an appeal letter to FEMA requesting reassessment.
Explain in writing the reason(s) for your appeal (i.e., you suffered additional, uninsured damage from April 1 to July 14).
An appeal must be filed in the form of a signed letter. You will need to include the following:
- Applicant’s full name, date of birth and current address;
- Applicant’s signature and the date;
- Applicant’s registration number (on every page);
- FEMA disaster declaration number – DR-4420 (on every page);
- Include a list of damage unmet needs;
- Estimates from licensed contractors.
You must include a copy of your state-issued ID, have the letter notarized or include the signed statement “I hereby declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”
If the person writing the appeal letter is not the applicant or a member of the applicant’s household a statement must be included granting the writer authorization to act on their behalf.
To find a sample appeal letter, go to https://nema.nebraska.gov/sites/nema.nebraska.gov/files/doc/appeal.pdf.
Appeal letters and supporting documentation can be uploaded quickly to your account on DisasterAssistance.gov, faxed to 800-827-8112 with the cover sheet provided with your FEMA determination letter. Letters also may be sent by mail to: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, Md. 20782-8055.
Homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofits that have sustained new or additional uninsured or under-insured damages through July 14 may contact and apply for an SBA loan:
- Online using SBA’s secure website at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
- By calling SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955.
Email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA’s disaster assistance.