GRAND ISLAND - Grand Island’s first Arby’s came crashing down Tuesday. But North Webb Road won’t be without an Arby’s for long.
The replacement Arby’s is already built, right next to the one that was demolished Tuesday.
“We should be opening without a drive-through by Thursday of this week,” owner Scott Zana said.
The original Arby’s, at 2333 N. Webb, closed for good on Sunday. The parking is “going to be a little iffy for a while until we can get our drive-through newly paved,” Zana said.
The area occupied by the old restaurant will serve as parking for the new store.
Zana has owned all three of Grand Island’s Arby’s since 1981. One of those is at the intersection of I-80 and Highway 281 and the other one is on South Locust Street.
The one that was leveled Tuesday opened in 1977. “I was a manager here at that time,” Zana said.
Joan Gosda was an employee all 42 years.
“She opened up that store with us,” Zana said. “She watched it fall down with us this morning, with tears in her eyes.”
