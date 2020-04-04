LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday the state’s ninth COVID-19 related Directed Health Measure, which adds the remaining counties not already under one. The DHM will be in effect until May 11 unless renewed.
The provision:
- Imposes an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings.
- Prohibits medical and dental elective surgeries and procedures.
- Requires schools (public, private, and parochial) to operate without students through May 31.
- Cancels all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31.
- Requires restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only.
- Requires individuals to home quarantine for at least 14 days if:
- They have tested positive for COVID-19.
- They have a fever of 100.4 degrees F or above
- They have experienced sudden onset of a cough and/or shortness of breath
- They reside or have resided with individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have the above symptoms.