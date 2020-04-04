20200226_new_drugtrial_1

This image from a scanning electron microscope shows the novel coronavirus (the round objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. This coronavirus causes the disease known as COVID-19. The virus shown was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES-ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday the state’s ninth COVID-19 related Directed Health Measure, which adds the remaining counties not already under one. The DHM will be in effect until May 11 unless renewed.

The provision:

  • Imposes an enforceable, 10-person limit on public gatherings.
  • Prohibits medical and dental elective surgeries and procedures.
  • Requires schools (public, private, and parochial) to operate without students through May 31.
  • Cancels all school-related extracurricular activities through May 31.
  • Requires restaurants and bars to close their dining areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only.
  • Requires individuals to home quarantine for at least 14 days if:
  • They have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • They have a fever of 100.4 degrees F or above
  • They have experienced sudden onset of a cough and/or shortness of breath
  • They reside or have resided with individuals who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or have the above symptoms.