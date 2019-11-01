LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln attorney has been accused of stealing money from a developmentally disabled woman for whom she'd been appointed guardian.
Lancaster County Court records say 47-year-old Christine Vanderford is charged with theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.
Lincoln police Sgt. Angela Sands says investigators found evidence that Vanderford had taken more than $60,000 from the woman without authorization.
Vanderford's next court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 25.
