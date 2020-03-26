LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson warns Nebraskans to avoid potential scams related to coronavirus.
Peterson offered several tips:
- Disregard solicitations offering “miracle” drugs or remedies to cure or prevent coronavirus. Currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Ignore calls or texts requesting your personal information. Peterson’s office has received reports of Nebraskans receiving calls and texts asking for personal information under the guise it is needed to “release funds” or “verify a relief check” from the government.
- Research before donating. Donations to legitimate charitable entities are needed now more than ever. Don’t let scammers prey on your generosity. Before you give, visit the organization’s website and confirm its charitable registration status with the IRS. Many sham charities use names that appear similar to legitimate organizations.
Peterson’s website offers additional tips. Visit protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov.