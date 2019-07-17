NORTH PLATTE — Ousted Lincoln County Treasurer Lorie Koertner will consider her legal options following county commissioners’ reaffirmation of her May 13 removal, her attorney said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright said that interim Treasurer Shelli Franzen will serve through January 2023 under the same 1879 state law invoked to dismiss Koertner.
Lincoln lawyer J.L. Spray, who represented Koertner at Monday’s all-day hearing on her status, indicated she might challenge the County Board’s actions in using Section 23-1603 against her.
“We’re evaluating our options, including bringing a (legal) action,” Spray said from his Lincoln office. “It doesn’t make sense to fire and remove somebody from office who’s already been fired and removed from office.”
Commissioners’ initial 5-0 removal vote May 13 cited the 1879 law, which empowers county boards to remove a treasurer who “neglects or refuses to render any account or settlement required by law, fails or neglects to account for any balance due the state, county, township, school district, or any other municipal subdivision, or is guilty of any other misconduct in office.”
But an 1880 Nebraska Supreme Court ruling said the law now known as Section 23-1603 didn’t override an 1866 law saying county officials may be “charged, tried and removed from office” after fact-finding and a “judgment of ouster” by a county board.
Despite their age, both laws remain essentially intact in current Nebraska statute books. Most of the 1866 law’s language, including specific types of misconduct, was quoted in the 1880 high court ruling and appears today in Section 23-2001.
The County Board’s May 13 motion listed no specific reasons for removing Koertner. But at their next meeting May 20, commissioners convened a formal fact-finding hearing on Koertner’s actions from her Jan. 3 swearing-in to her dismissal.
That hearing was quickly recessed to await a Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts “attestation” — also requested May 13 — of Treasurer’s Office finances over that period.
The auditor’s report, released early Monday, found no evidence of missing funds or criminal wrongdoing. But auditors cited multiple examples of faulty records and missed legal deadlines, adding that 363 checks worth $6.14 million were visible in unsecured locations “throughout the office” when they arrived May 15.
After eight hours of testimony and a 2½-hour executive session, commissioners voted 5-0 to declare that Koertner had neglected her duties and committed five types of “misconduct in office.” The board then declared Koertner removed on another 5-0 vote.
Franzen, the Treasurer Office’s real estate manager, was named treasurer by commissioners May 20 after Koertner’s predecessor, Sue Fleck, declined their request to return.
Wright, the County Board’s regular attorney, said Section 23-1603 empowers commissioners using the law to name a new treasurer to serve “until a successor is elected or appointed and qualified.”
That means Franzen will finish Koertner’s four-year term unless she herself resigns, he said. State law typically gives counties 45 days to fill vacancies in county offices.