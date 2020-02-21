FALLS CITY, Neb. (AP) — A driver has been killed in a collision on U.S. Highway 75 in southeast Nebraska, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, near the Nemaha County-Richardson County line. A northbound pickup truck pulling a trailer cross the center line and struck a southbound pickup, killing its driver, authorities said.
The dead man has been identified as Robert Hansen, 69. He lived in Lincoln.
The other driver was taken to Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn for treatment of a minor injury. No name has been released.