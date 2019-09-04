MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was struck and killed while walking along a county road in southwest Nebraska.
The McCook Gazette reports that a southbound pickup truck hit 81-year-old Joyce Vernon as she walked south on Sunday afternoon, about a half-mile (1 kilometer) north of McCook.
The pickup driver was identified as 21-year-old Jacob Carter, of McCook.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Red Willow County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
