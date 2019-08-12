New this year at Husker Harvest Days will be an expanded cattle production area that includes the introduction of seminars from high-profile industry members.
The seminar and other livestock activities at Husker Harvest Days, set for Sept. 10 through 12, include:
10 a.m.: Cattle handling demo (all show days).
11 a.m.: “Fake Meat: The Real Story and What Beef Producers Need to Know,” speaker Amanda Radke, author and long-time freelance contributor to Beef Magazine. Radke will have her new ranch-inspired book for kids, “Can-Do Cowkids,” (Tuesday and Wednesday)
Noon: “The Beef Business in an Era of Uncertainty,” speaker Burt Rutherford, senior editor, Beef Magazine (all show days).
1 p.m.: “Great Grazing is for Profit,” speaker Alan Newport, editor, Beef Producer, (all show days).
2 p.m.: Cattle handling demo (all show days).
Also scheduled are live-action equine and stock dog training demos, and many cattle handling and production equipment suppliers exhibiting at the show — feed, fencing, feeding equipment, waterers, animal health supplies, security/monitoring equipment, haying equipment, buildings, wagons, trailers, welders, breed associations, and purebred cattle breeders. cattle handling, horse training demos, herding dog demonstrations and livestock equipment displays for livestock producers.
Cattle handling demonstrations will run at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. all three days at the Livestock Industries Building between Second and Third streets and are sponsored by Enogen Feed. Ron Knodel will be demonstrating his horse training techniques using wild horses at the BLM display #50E. He will have programs daily at 10 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m.. Herding dog demonstrations will take place on the north side of Chief Flag Road and run throughout the day.
Field demonstrations are also an integral part of Husker Harvest Days. New this year, the time for corn harvest has changed to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day, giving visitors a great opportunity to see the machines in action.
Each company will comment on its combine, grain cart or other piece of machinery before it’s demonstrated in the field. Tillage tools and other special machines will operate each day at 11:30 a.m. Haying demonstration will begin at 2 p.m. with mowing, raking and baling. Also new this year, Haying demonstrations will be located north of the exhibit field in Field 2.
Husker Harvest Days visitors can save on admission with the show’s online advance ticket option on www.HuskerHarvestDays.com. The discounted ticket price is $10 and a minimum of four tickets must be purchased. Tickets will be mailed to purchaser and purchasers will need to bring the tickets with them to Husker Harvest Days and present it at the show entrance.
The Husker Harvest Days app is now available for free download for Android or iPhone. Visitors will have instant access to key show information including an exhibitor search and show map with the app.
For access to the Husker Harvest Days app go to your phone’s app store and search for “Husker Harvest Days 2019”. The app is free, usual phone charges apply. The Husker Harvest Days app is sponsored by AuctionTime.com and Reinke Irrigation.