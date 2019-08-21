Alan Stack, a Bellevue man who had a history of abusing his longtime girlfriend, will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering her.
Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez on Tuesday sentenced Stack to 80 years to life for second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of Beverly “Diane” Bauermeister.
Martinez also sentenced him to 40 to 50 years in prison for use of a weapon to commit a felony. The terms are to be served one after the other, said Sarpy County Deputy County Attorney Gage Cobb.
Stack, who turns 58 on Wednesday, must serve at least 67½ years before being eligible for parole, Cobb said.
Family members found Bauermeister dead and her elderly mother languishing in their home on Nov. 16, 2017. They lived in the Washington Terrace mobile home park at 3101 Washington St., near Offutt Air Force Base.
Authorities suspect that the two had been in the Bellevue home for about a week after the attack before being discovered. They say Stack used a blunt instrument to kill Bauermeister.
In 2010, Bauermeister applied for a protection order against Stack. She wrote that Stack entered her bedroom ranting and yelling at her. She said he then sucker-punched her in the back of her head and hit her in the stomach, arms and legs.
Bauermeister’s family has described her as a warm and loving woman.
Katarina Bauermeister, a niece, has described her aunt as an energetic woman who made her family laugh.
“I want everyone to know how selfless and amazing my aunt was,” she said. “She’s not just another homicide victim. She’s an aunt, a sister, a mother and a grandmother.”
Stack also was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in connection with the death of Bauermeister’s 90-year-old, bedridden mother, Beverly Bauermeister. She died about 10 days after she and her daughter were found.
In a bench trial, Judge Martinez found insufficient evidence to convict Stack of that charge.