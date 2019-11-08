LINCOLN – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers are searching for a man who fell out of a boat on Sherman County Reservoir on Friday morning.
Two men on a duck hunt were traveling across the lake in a boat when it capsized, throwing both into the water, said a game and parks news release. One man swam to a nearby cabin and called for help.
Officers are searching for the other man, whose name has not been released.
An investigation of the incident is ongoing.
Watch kearneyhub.com for updates.
