SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — The bodies of a man and a woman found in a western Nebraska storage unit are those of two missing people, the Scotts Bluff County sheriff said.
The bodies were discovered Friday morning in a unit of Jerry’s Self Storage in Scottsbluff by the facility’s owner, Jerry Gealy. He’s the father of Beau Gealy, 29, who was reported missing over the weekend. Maci Baily, 18, who was seen with the younger Gealy, also was reported missing.
Authorities have not said how the two died. Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said in a press release Friday evening that foul play does not appear to be involved, though it’s still “a very active investigation.”
Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.
Sheriff Mark Overman confirmed Friday afternoon that the bodies found were those of Baily and the younger Gealy.
A truck that was found at the scene belonged to Beau Gealy, authorities said.
The two are from the Scottsbluff-Gering area.
The last known whereabouts of Baily and Beau Gealy was a Scottsbluff business on Feb. 18, Overman said before their bodies were discovered. Authorities have video surveillance of them at the business, he said.