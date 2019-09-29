OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha fire officials say a person has died in an overnight house fire.
A news release from the fire department says the blaze was reported around 11:20 p.m. Friday in southwestern Omaha. The report said one person might be trapped in the house.
Arriving firefighters spotted light smoke coming from the house, found the fire and also found a person's body in the kitchen.
The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released. No one else was injured.
Firefighters had the flames under control within minutes.
Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.