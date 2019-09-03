WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a body from a subdivision lake in western Douglas County.
First responders were called to West Shores Lake south of Waterloo on Sunday morning after a boat was found at an island in the lake. Water rescue teams were called in, and the man's body was recovered not far from his boat.
The man's been identified as John Philp. An autopsy was requested.
