LINCOLN — Mormon Island State Recreation Area near Grand Island in Hall County reopened its campground Friday as part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s continuing effort to restore park opportunities and amenities across the state.
Game and Parks made this decision following consultation with Central District Health Department officials. Game and Parks actions amid the COVID-19 health crisis have been closely coordinated with public health officials and in concert with directed health measures. Park visitors are reminded that all prevailing recommendations for group size and social spacing remain in effect.
At Mormon Island, existing reservations at the sites previously designated as reservable in Game and Parks’ online reservation system will be honored. The remainder of sites will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Modern restrooms and showers will be open, but guests should use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene and social spacing.
The campground at Danish Alps State Recreation Area near Hubbard remains temporarily closed, however day-use activities still are allowed. Game and Parks continues to consult with local health officials to evaluate a potential reopen date.
For more information regarding state parks and the effects of COVID-19, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks.