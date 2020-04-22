GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Police have cited Todd Morgan with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after investigating an incident involving a campaign sign at 1911 North Road at 10 a.m. Monday.
Morgan is a Republican candidate for a seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners in District 2. The campaign sign belonged to Karen Bredthauer, who represents District 2 on the board of commissioners. She is running for re-election to that seat in the Republican primary. She and Morgan are the only candidates in the Republican Party primary.
According to Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department, police cited Todd Morgan, 59, for theft of the campaign sign.
Duering said the occupant at 1911 North Road told police that they saw a pickup pull onto the property’s yard and someone removing the sign belonging to Bredthauer.
“He confronted the individual that got the sign and recognized the individual as Todd Morgan.” Duering said.
Duering said after police investigated the incident, they issued a citation for misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.
“It was not committed in our presence,” he said. “The theft itself was committed the day prior, but we felt we had cause to issue a citation for the offense, which we did.”
Duering said it was Bredthauer who reported the theft of her campaign sign. Bredthauer learned about the incident on Sunday when it took place, but reported it to police on Monday. The sign was valued at $10. Duering said if the Hall County Attorney chooses to file on it, Morgan would have to appear in court.
Duering said he was not aware of any other complaints about campaign signs unlawfully being taken down or removed.
“I made a mistake,” Morgan said.
Morgan said he returned the sign “immediately on the spot.”
He said he took Bredthauer’s sign and replaced it with one of his. That was when he was confronted by the person who lives on the property.
Morgan said that was the only place where he removed one of Bredthauer’s signs.
He said the property is owned by a friend of his and he had permission to be there.
Morgan also said he called Bredthauer “right away and apologized to her.”
He said he also had permission to place his campaign sign on the property.
“It was a misunderstanding,” Morgan said. “I didn’t know she had permission to put the sign there. I appreciate everybody’s understanding and support.”
Bredthauer said she is ”surprised and disappointed that any candidate for local government would have so little integrity.”
“County government is where my heart is so this particularly upsets me,” Bredthauer said. “Actions like this show a person‘s true character.”
Bredthauer said she has had a number of her campaign signs missing.