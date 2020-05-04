KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Business and Technology inducted 20 students and two faculty members into Beta Gamma Sigma.
Kearney businessman Tom Henning was also recognized as an honorary member.
Founded in 1913, Beta Gamma Sigma is the honor society for business programs accredited by AACSB International – the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. AACSB accredits just 5% of schools worldwide.
Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma recognizes academic excellence in business studies and is the highest recognition a student can receive in a program accredited by AACSB International.
The UNK chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma was established in 2006. Beta Gamma Sigma members represent the top 10% of juniors and seniors and top 20% of graduate students in AACSB-accredited business schools.