MADISON — An accident that resulted in the death of livestock closed the southbound lanes of Highway 81 near Madison for nearly four hours on Monday afternoon.
At about 4 p.m., officers from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Highway 81 near Madison.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said a 1997 Chevy Cavalier, driven by a 56-year-old Norfolk woman was struck by a 2007 Kenworth driven by a 34-year-old man from Clark, S.D. The truck was hauling a full load of cattle as it tried to turn around in the south bound lane of traffic.
After contact, the car spun into the west ditch where it came to a rest. The semi then overturned on to the driver's side and slid about 150 feet further down the road, Volk said.
The driver of the Cavalier was taken to the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with minor injuries. The driver of the semi refused treatment. Both driver's were wearing their seat belts.
Two cattle were killed in the accident and the southbound lanes of Highway 81 were closed for about four hours while crews worked to extract the cattle and move the semi upright.
Multiple area farmers and cattlemen helped in the extraction of the cattle, offering their time and equipment.
“A big thank you to all that helped,” Volk said.
