LINCOLN — The Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Colleges has approved a proposal for a new baccalaureate program in nutrition and dietetics, which was jointly submitted by Chadron State College and Wayne State College.
This collaborative degree program will be available via a hybrid delivery, with both colleges offering the required courses both face-to-face and online. Dietetics is a field of science that determines how nutrition and good eating affect our overall health.
The primary goal for the program is to prepare graduates to earn the Nutrition and Dietetics Technician, Registered (NDTR) credential, which will allow them to either enter the workforce or enroll in a graduate-level nutrition program after completion.
In addition, the offering of required nutrition courses via online delivery will allow individuals across the state to complete pre-dietetics courses that are required for admission to accredited graduate programs in this field.
This new program will provide access to an accredited baccalaureate program for individuals who wish to earn the NDTR credential, especially for those who wish to remain in rural regions of the state and serve those communities.
In conversations with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, it became clear that rural, small-town areas of Nebraska are most in need of nutrition/dietetics professionals.
There are no programs in Nebraska that lead to the NDTR credential and are accredited using the Future Education Model Accreditation Standards recently established by the accrediting agency for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
As such, Chadron State and Wayne State developed the Nutrition and Dietetics program based upon the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics’ (ACEND) standards for bachelor’s degree programs.
Next steps for moving this program forward are to gain approval of the new program from both Nebraska's Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education and the Higher Learning Commission. Chadron and Wayne State’s goal is to seek ACEND accreditation of the new program once approval is fully granted and begin offering the bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics in fall of 2020.
“The collaborative nature of this joint program between Chadron and Wayne State colleges, and the response of potential employers from across Nebraska, show the value of this degree program,” said Dr. Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System.
“In addition, the partnership between the state colleges and the University of Nebraska on the development of the required coursework for the nutrition and dietetics baccalaureate program will ensure that individuals who complete this program will be prepared to meet the entrance requirements for the graduate programs being offered by UNL and UNMC to earn the registered dietitian credential,” Turman said.